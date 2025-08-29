Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNOW. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Snowflake from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price (up previously from $196.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.53.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $240.84 on Thursday. Snowflake has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $249.99. The company has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a PE ratio of -58.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.53.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.69, for a total value of $84,102.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,321.84. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $2,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 537,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,064,576. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,516,826 shares of company stock worth $555,691,052 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,900,134,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth approximately $944,895,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth approximately $555,847,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth approximately $725,667,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 346.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,171,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

