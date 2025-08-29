UBS Group Increases Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $55.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pure Storage from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.39.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $80.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.47. Pure Storage has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $80.68.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Pure Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 22,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $1,253,225.45. Following the transaction, the insider owned 261,465 shares in the company, valued at $14,498,234.25. This represents a 7.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 95,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $5,725,624.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,032,000. This represents a 19.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 542,094 shares of company stock worth $32,367,537. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 49.0% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 2.6% in the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

