UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SNOW. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $242.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.53.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $240.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.53. The company has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $249.99.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $10,638,936.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,988,184.60. This trade represents a 57.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 424,852 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.35, for a total transaction of $93,191,286.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $36,303,960.45. This trade represents a 71.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,516,826 shares of company stock worth $555,691,052. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Snowflake by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4,233.3% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

