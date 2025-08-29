United Microelectronics Corporation $UMC Shares Purchased by Compound Planning Inc.

Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 83.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,292 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,362,000 after buying an additional 214,783 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 262.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,184,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $6.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12. United Microelectronics Corporation has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

United Microelectronics Increases Dividend

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.88 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 16.71%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Microelectronics Corporation will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3661 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 460.0%. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 75.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

