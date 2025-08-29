Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives $190.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.4286.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Universal Display Price Performance

NASDAQ OLED opened at $141.22 on Tuesday. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $103.70 and a 1-year high of $215.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.35.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.23. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 36.95%.The firm had revenue of $171.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Universal Display has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Display will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 35.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Display

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Universal Display by 236.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 4,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Stories

