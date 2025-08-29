VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,002,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,016 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $46,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,282,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,211 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,851,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,594,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,228,000 after purchasing an additional 80,785 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,098.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,080,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,490 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,010.4% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,938,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,906 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX opened at $61.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.49. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $61.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.