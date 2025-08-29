VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.01 and traded as high as $24.44. VanEck Green Bond ETF shares last traded at $24.41, with a volume of 145,033 shares changing hands.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $136.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.90 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Green Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRNB. SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 18,470 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About VanEck Green Bond ETF

