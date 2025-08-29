Vanguard Communication Services ETF $VOX Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.90% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $45,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3,170.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

VOX stock opened at $180.39 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $129.33 and a one year high of $180.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.75 and a 200-day moving average of $160.37.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

