Vanguard Utilities ETF $VPU Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,035 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $44,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 98.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $183.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.74. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $154.00 and a 52 week high of $189.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.