Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 61.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 337,614 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.13% of Veeva Systems worth $48,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,760,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,418,990,000 after purchasing an additional 315,421 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,203,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,205,372,000 after acquiring an additional 34,169 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 20.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,992,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,754,000 after acquiring an additional 689,700 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $685,355,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,230,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,341,000 after acquiring an additional 225,125 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total value of $48,632.40. Following the sale, the director owned 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,930.40. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.62, for a total transaction of $205,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,969.24. This trade represents a 8.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,378 shares of company stock valued at $394,217 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.68.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of VEEV opened at $272.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.79. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.30 and a twelve month high of $296.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.23. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $759.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

