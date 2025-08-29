Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Given New $340.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $335.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.68.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $272.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $282.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $200.30 and a one year high of $296.72.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $759.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.38 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total transaction of $48,632.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,930.40. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.62, for a total transaction of $205,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,969.24. This trade represents a 8.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,378 shares of company stock valued at $394,217. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth $35,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.