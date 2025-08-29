Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Raised to $310.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VEEV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.68.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV opened at $272.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $200.30 and a 52 week high of $296.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.79.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.23. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $759.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 315 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total value of $91,261.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,460. This trade represents a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Priscilla Hung sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total transaction of $48,676.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,771. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,378 shares of company stock worth $394,217. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 152.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

