Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $268.00 to $275.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VEEV. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.68.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 7.2%

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $272.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.79. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $200.30 and a 52 week high of $296.72.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.23. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 27.29%.The firm had revenue of $759.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total value of $91,261.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,460. This represents a 5.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Priscilla Hung sold 171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total value of $48,632.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,930.40. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,378 shares of company stock valued at $394,217. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Veeva Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 5,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

