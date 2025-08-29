Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.39 and traded as high as C$10.63. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at C$10.56, with a volume of 473,575 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.67.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61. The company has a market cap of C$1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.03%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.