W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 724,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,442 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $45,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in W.P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of W.P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on W.P. Carey from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on W.P. Carey from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 price objective on W.P. Carey and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.89.

W.P. Carey Trading Down 0.6%

WPC stock opened at $66.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $67.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.15 and its 200 day moving average is $62.46.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 20.42%.The company had revenue of $430.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. W.P. Carey’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.870-4.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. This is an increase from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. W.P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 236.84%.

About W.P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

