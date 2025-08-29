Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 29,672 Shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. $EE

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 225,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,672 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Excelerate Energy were worth $6,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Excelerate Energy by 1,467.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Excelerate Energy during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $26.00 target price on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Excelerate Energy Trading Up 1.2%

EE stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.38. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $32.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average is $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.82 million. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Excelerate Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Excelerate Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

