Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stock Position in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $ATAT

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,204 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.21% of Atour Lifestyle worth $8,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the first quarter worth $27,000. Leading Securities Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Leading Securities Co Ltd now owns 53,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 3.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 31.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATAT opened at $39.00 on Friday. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Atour Lifestyle ( NASDAQ:ATAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 45.66%. The firm had revenue of $344.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.00 million. Atour Lifestyle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atour Lifestyle declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ATAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Atour Lifestyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $36.50) on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

