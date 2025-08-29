Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Position in Ramaco Resources, Inc. $METC

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,013,539 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 53,603 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Ramaco Resources were worth $8,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 1,600,000 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,502,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,929,937.50. This trade represents a 39.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Ramaco Resources stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.53 and a beta of 1.35. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $27.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $152.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.55 million. Ramaco Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 3.17%.Ramaco Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Ramaco Resources Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

Featured Articles

