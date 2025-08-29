Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 4,983,959 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. $ESRT

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 84.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 934,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,983,959 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.56% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $7,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 173.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 68,720 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 654.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 26,410 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $610,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 11,460 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Empire State Realty Trust Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:ESRT opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.85. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.70.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Empire State Realty Trust ( NYSE:ESRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $153.54 million for the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.860 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ESRT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $11.00 to $8.30 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ESRT

About Empire State Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.