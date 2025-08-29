Wellington Management Group LLP Takes Position in Lincoln Educational Services Corporation $LINC

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 525,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,344,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 20.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Educational Services

In other news, COO Chad D. Nyce sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $142,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 170,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,902,892.37. This represents a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Down 2.7%

NASDAQ:LINC opened at $19.11 on Friday. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $604.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.70.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $116.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.96 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 3.05%. Lincoln Educational Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2027 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LINC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Lincoln Educational Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Lincoln Educational Services Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

