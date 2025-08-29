Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Position in Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR $QFIN

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,866 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.09% of Qfin worth $6,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QFIN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Qfin by 10,812.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,042,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,720,000 after buying an additional 2,023,590 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Qfin by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,032,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,849,000 after buying an additional 1,381,624 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new position in Qfin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,814,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its position in Qfin by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,371,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,550,000 after buying an additional 648,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panview Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Qfin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,925,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QFIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Qfin in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Qfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.73.

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.39. Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $48.94.

Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Qfin had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 38.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a yield of 440.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This is a boost from Qfin’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. Qfin’s payout ratio is presently 21.19%.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

