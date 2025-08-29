WESCO International, Inc. $WCC Stock Position Raised by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 54,046 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $48,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Third Avenue Management LLC lifted its position in WESCO International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 14,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in WESCO International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 258,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,146,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in WESCO International by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in WESCO International by 6,769.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 456,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,862,000 after buying an additional 449,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of WESCO International in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stephens downgraded shares of WESCO International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of WESCO International from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.78.

Insider Activity at WESCO International

In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 11,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $2,339,624.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,255,498.75. This trade represents a 18.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Engel sold 51,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.17, for a total transaction of $11,546,204.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 475,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,650,361.07. The trade was a 9.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,495 shares of company stock worth $21,138,765 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Stock Performance

NYSE WCC opened at $225.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.84. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.21 and a 52-week high of $228.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4538 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. WESCO International’s payout ratio is 14.17%.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

See Also

