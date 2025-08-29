Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $201.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $182.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $162.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.41.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

NYSE:WSM opened at $187.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.47. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $125.33 and a 1-year high of $219.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.51.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total value of $675,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,810,196.48. This trade represents a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $5,045,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 966,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,617,782.86. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $6,349,680. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 130.8% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 99.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

