Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Raised to $213.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $212.00 to $213.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WSM. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.41.

NYSE:WSM opened at $187.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.51. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $125.33 and a twelve month high of $219.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.47.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 14.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $5,045,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 966,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,617,782.86. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total transaction of $675,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,810,196.48. This represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,349,680. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 130.8% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 99.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

