Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $215.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.60 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a $166.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $201.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.41.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 2.3%

NYSE WSM opened at $187.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.51. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $125.33 and a 12-month high of $219.98. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.47.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.21. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $5,045,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 966,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,617,782.86. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total transaction of $675,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,810,196.48. The trade was a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,349,680. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 130.8% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 99.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

