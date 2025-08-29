Willis Lease Finance Corporation $WLFC Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Willis Lease Finance were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 205,266.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 1,213.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WLFC opened at $150.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.13. Willis Lease Finance Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.54 and a 1 year high of $235.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

Willis Lease Finance Announces Dividend

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $8.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $5.86. The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.00 million. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 18.77%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Willis Lease Finance’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Insider Activity at Willis Lease Finance

In other Willis Lease Finance news, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $4,650,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 957,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,361,270.92. This trade represents a 3.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Austin Chandler Willis sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $483,034.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 196,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,467,301.81. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,353 shares of company stock worth $11,059,005 in the last 90 days. 53.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

