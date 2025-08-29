YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CONY) Trading Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CONY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.05 and last traded at $6.93. Approximately 14,068,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 8,184,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52.

Get YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000.

About YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (CONY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Coinbase Global Inc stock (COIN) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys CONY was launched on Aug 14, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.