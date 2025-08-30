10,804 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD Acquired by Compound Planning Inc.

Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 448.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, Director Anton J. Levy acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 949,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,439,000. The trade was a 8.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WBD shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $11.64 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $13.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.79. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.00%.The company had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

