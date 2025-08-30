111,339 Shares in Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan $QCJA Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan (NYSEARCA:QCJA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 111,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCJA. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan in the 1st quarter worth about $5,844,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan in the 1st quarter worth about $1,077,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan in the 1st quarter worth about $946,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan in the 1st quarter worth about $807,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan in the 1st quarter worth about $552,000.

Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan Price Performance

Shares of Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.99. Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $21.92.

About Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan

The FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Conservative Buffer ETF – January (QCJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. QCJA was launched on Jan 17, 2025 and is issued by First Trust.

