13,790 Shares in Green Plains, Inc. $GPRE Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Green Plains by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Green Plains by 2,313.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 9,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPRE shares. Zacks Research upgraded Green Plains to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded Green Plains from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up from $4.50) on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Green Plains from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Plains has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Green Plains Stock Performance

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $728.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.18. Green Plains, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $552.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.18 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 6.34%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Green Plains, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

