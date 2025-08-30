1,486 Shares in iRadimed Corporation $IRMD Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iRadimed by 78.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iRadimed by 132.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in iRadimed in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iRadimed in the first quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iRadimed in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of iRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

iRadimed Price Performance

IRMD stock opened at $72.44 on Friday. iRadimed Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.58 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $921.44 million, a P/E ratio of 44.72 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.83 and a 200 day moving average of $57.38.

iRadimed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. iRadimed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Insider Transactions at iRadimed

In related news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $76,148.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,951.80. This represents a 5.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

iRadimed Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible medical devices. It also provides a non-magnetic Intravenous infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

