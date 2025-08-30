21,121 Shares in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF $IYH Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. HC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 68,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. CacheTech Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,873,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,123,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,873,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $57.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $53.35 and a 12-month high of $66.59.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.