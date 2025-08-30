23,685 Shares in The Andersons, Inc. $ANDE Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Andersons by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 93,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Andersons by 27.3% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 101,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 21,879 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons during the first quarter worth approximately $5,439,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 12.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 615,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,436,000 after acquiring an additional 68,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andersons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANDE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Andersons in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Andersons from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Andersons currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Andersons Trading Up 0.2%

ANDE opened at $40.90 on Friday. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.46.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 0.70%.Andersons’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Andersons’s payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

