25,004 Shares in Blend Labs, Inc. $BLND Bought by Compound Planning Inc.

Compound Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLND. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

Blend Labs stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. Blend Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $937.11 million, a P/E ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $31.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 million. Blend Labs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Blend Labs from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Insider Activity

In other Blend Labs news, insider Brian Kneafsey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 696,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,236.26. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 311,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $904,469.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,754,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,686,747.90. This represents a 5.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,383 over the last three months. Company insiders own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

Further Reading

