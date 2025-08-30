4,520 Shares in Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I $CCIR Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:CCIR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCIR. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $20,755,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,900,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,008,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $7,836,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,573,000.

Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of CCIR opened at $12.70 on Friday. Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $13.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.51.

About Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I

Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company, which engages in the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, involving one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded on October 26, 2021 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

