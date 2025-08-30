46,853 Shares in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF $EWY Purchased by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWY. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 1,549,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,750,000 after buying an additional 278,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,326,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY opened at $72.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $48.49 and a twelve month high of $74.96.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.