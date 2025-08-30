634,566 Shares in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. $VLRS Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 634,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 4.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 273,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 11.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 194.5% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 85,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 5.3% during the first quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 294,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup downgraded Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $9.60 to $8.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:VLRS opened at $6.19 on Friday. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $721.17 million, a PE ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.01 million. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

