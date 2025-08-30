815,653 Shares in JetBlue Airways Corporation $JBLU Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 815,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.23% of JetBlue Airways as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 1.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 237,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 7.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,457,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,587,000 after purchasing an additional 685,880 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 65.1% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 29,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,606 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 201.7% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 15,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 29.7% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 964,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 221,036 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. JetBlue Airways Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $8.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 15.59% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Corporation will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JBLU shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup set a $5.00 target price on JetBlue Airways and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Raymond James Financial downgraded JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group set a $3.00 target price on JetBlue Airways and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.16.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

