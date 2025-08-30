A10 Networks, Inc. $ATEN Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 86.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 42,289 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at A10 Networks

In related news, CFO Brian Becker sold 6,400 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $115,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 77,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,109.97. This trade represents a 7.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

A10 Networks Price Performance

ATEN opened at $17.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.35. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.92.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $69.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.99 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

