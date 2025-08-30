Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. $ASO Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 743,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,563 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.12% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $33,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASO. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $53.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.34 and a 1-year high of $64.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.42.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 6.55%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.450-6.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.56%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $65.00 price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.35.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Christopher Lee Turner sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $195,712.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,096.32. This trade represents a 38.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

