ADT Inc. $ADT Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 238.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,102 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 95,166 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADT. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in ADT in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ADT during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADT in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADT Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ADT opened at $8.70 on Friday. ADT Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $8.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

ADT Announces Dividend

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. ADT had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. ADT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.810-0.890 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised ADT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ADT news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 71,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $590,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 112,650,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,124,541.46. The trade was a 38.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

ADT Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

