Alembic Global Advisors Upgrades Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) to “Overweight”

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $554.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 target price on Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $506.35.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $455.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $106.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $456.50. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $889,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,600 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $526,587,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $451,985,000. Tableaux LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 34,231.4% during the second quarter. Tableaux LLC now owns 623,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $288,589,000 after buying an additional 621,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,587,444,000 after buying an additional 560,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

