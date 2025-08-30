Allient Inc. $ALNT Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Allient were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALNT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Allient in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Allient by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allient in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allient by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Allient by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALNT shares. Northland Securities set a $35.00 price objective on Allient in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Allient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Allient has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of ALNT opened at $45.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $769.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 1.52. Allient Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $48.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Allient had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 2.75%.The company had revenue of $139.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allient Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Allient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.95%.

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

