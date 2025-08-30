American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 79,055 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC $CWK

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,055 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,064,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,300,000 after purchasing an additional 478,484 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 28.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 791,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 177,424 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 84.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 87,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 39,779 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 48.6% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 849,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 277,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,086,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

NYSE CWK opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.50. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

