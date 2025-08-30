American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in ACNB Corporation $ACNB

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ACNB were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ACNB by 431.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ACNB by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACNB in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ACNB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACNB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Get ACNB alerts:

ACNB Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. ACNB Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.70 and a 52-week high of $50.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.59 and a 200 day moving average of $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $474.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.93.

ACNB Announces Dividend

ACNB ( NASDAQ:ACNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). ACNB had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 15.64%.The firm had revenue of $39.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACNB Corporation will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACNB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ACNB

ACNB Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.