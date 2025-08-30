American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in ADT Inc. $ADT

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 259.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,889 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 443,121 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADT. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Earned Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

ADT stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $8.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.20.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. ADT had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. ADT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.810-0.890 EPS. Research analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. ADT’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other ADT news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 71,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $590,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 112,650,366 shares in the company, valued at $936,124,541.46. The trade was a 38.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of ADT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.34.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

