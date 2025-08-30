American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. $ENR

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,538 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Energizer by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 263,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 42,906 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Energizer by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Energizer by 2,837.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 57,403 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Energizer by 57.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Energizer by 28.0% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 208,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after buying an additional 45,570 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Energizer from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Energizer from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Energizer in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Energizer from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

Energizer Price Performance

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $39.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.88.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.52. Energizer had a return on equity of 181.90% and a net margin of 8.60%.The firm had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Energizer has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.050-1.150 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.58%.

Energizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.