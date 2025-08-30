American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. $TAK

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 132,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 63,024 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 19,139 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.1%

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average of $14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 0.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. Takeda Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.360-3.360 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Research Report on Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (NYSE:TAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.