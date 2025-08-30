American Century Companies Inc. Has $4.05 Million Position in Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. $SNN

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hara Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 391.4% during the 4th quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew SNATS in the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew SNATS in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 508,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after buying an additional 320,054 shares during the last quarter. 25.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on SNN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Smith & Nephew SNATS from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $37.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.64. Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $37.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 210.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Smith & Nephew SNATS’s dividend payout ratio is 41.20%.

About Smith & Nephew SNATS

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

