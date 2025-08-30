American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $LGND

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 216,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,736,000 after buying an additional 39,481 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 8,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,232,000 after buying an additional 39,765 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 59,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $4,657,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1%

LGND opened at $161.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.89. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 0.85. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.58 and a 52 week high of $163.34.

Insider Activity at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $47.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 40.44%.The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.700-7.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.88, for a total transaction of $61,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 45,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,065,029.32. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Reardon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $57,040.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 31,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,494.24. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,401 shares of company stock valued at $292,648. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LGND shares. Wall Street Zen raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.17.

Read Our Latest Report on Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.